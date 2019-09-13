Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, Politics

Centre removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 11:39 am IST

A blacklist on Sikh foreign nationals maintained by various Indian missions abroad has also been discontinued by the government.

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)
 The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday.

The decision has been taken after a review carried out by different security agencies on the Central Adverse List or blacklist containing the names of Sikh foreign nationals.

A blacklist on Sikh foreign nationals maintained by various Indian missions abroad has also been discontinued by the government. "The government of India has reviewed the Adverse List containing 314 foreign nationals belonging to Sikh community and brought it down to just two," an official said. 

These Sikh foreign nationals are now eligible to avail visa services to visit their families in India and reconnect with their roots. This review is a continuous and dynamic process and is a part of a regular exercise. Such a review will afford an opportunity to such Sikh foreign nationals to visit India, meet their family members and reconnect to their roots, the official said.

In the 1980s, many Sikh Indian nationals and foreign nationals belonging to the Sikh community were involved in anti-India propaganda. Some Sikh Indian nationals fled India to escape authorities, became foreign nationals and took asylum outside India. They were placed in the blacklist till 2016, making them ineligible to avail visa services to visit India.

One major issue coming in the way of grant of consular/visa services to asylees and their family members, mostly belonging to the Sikh community, was maintenance of local adverse lists by Indian Missions abroad. This practise has also been discontinued, another official said.

Consequently, all Indian Missions/Posts abroad have been advised to grant appropriate visa to all categories of asylees and derivative asylees (i.e. family members) whose names do not figure in the Central Adverse List, in line with the procedure followed for other categories of applicants of that nationality. 

Secondly, all categories of asylees who become eligible for issuance of long term Indian visa will also be eligible to apply for registration as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder after they have applied for and held normal visas for a period of two years, officials said.

Tags: sikh, foreign nationals, blacklist, central adverse list
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'The crime was carried out by four people. Two have been held while the other two are on the run,' police said. (Photo: Representational)

2 held for gang-rape of 25-year-old woman in Thane

The circular read:

Ahmedabad schools asked to host events on Article 370, 35 A on PM's birthday

Badnapur BJP MLA Narayan Kuche and his supporters brought the statue of the revered warrior-king to Pachod Road in the district's Ambad town in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: Facebook)

Maharashtra BJP MLA installs Chhatrapati Shivaji statue without permission, held

The Army Commander complimented the commanders and troops for their round-the-clock vigil on the Line of Control and the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people of Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Army's Northern command chief visits Kashmir valley to reviews security situation

MOST POPULAR

1

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

2

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

3

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

4

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

5

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham