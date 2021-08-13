Friday, Aug 13, 2021 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

  India   Politics  13 Aug 2021  Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20
India, Politics

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 13, 2021, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2021, 9:13 am IST

The online interaction will likely set the stage for another lunch or dinner meet the Congress is planning in Delhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)
 Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: After the stormy monsoon session came to an end, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken a lead to strengthen the Opposition unity. A virtual meeting is being convened on August 20 by Mrs Gandhi of Opposition leaders including chief ministers.

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has convened a virtual meeting of Opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states on August 20. “Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray too will participate in it,” he said.

 

Besides the chief ministers of West Bengal and Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren have also been invited to the virtual meeting. The online interaction will likely set the stage for another lunch or dinner meet the Congress is planning in Delhi.

The recently concluded monsoon session witnessed Opposition unity. Several floor coordination meetings were held in Parliament, also a breakfast meeting followed by a Cycle March to Parliament. The parties were united in raising the issues of the Pegasus spyware scandal, repealing of farm laws, rise in fuel prices and inflation.  

 

The announcement of the virtual meeting comes two days after several Opposition leaders turned up at a dinner hosted by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, one from the Group of 23 who have been seeking sweeping changes in the party. The dinner was seen in the Congress as a signal that the G-23 change seekers are still active and the turmoil in the party is far from over.

Interestingly, at the Monday dinner, several Opposition leaders agreed that the Congress needs to play the role of an anchor in the Opposition unity but also pointed out that the Congress also needs to set its house in order first. In the dinner party chiefs of several regional parties like the NCP, RJD and SP turned up, causing a flutter in the ranks of the Congress. The emphasis on Opposition unity by the Congress high command is also a message to the allies that in spite of being an interim president, Mrs Sonia Gandhi is incharge of the party and ready to lead the Opposition.

 

It has now been two years since Mrs Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim chief. The change seekers have not yet been pacified. If the Congress wants to lead the charge of the Opposition, it will have to set its house in order first.

Tags: sonia gandhi, virtual meet, opposition leaders, uddhav thackeray, sharad pawar, m.k. stalin, hemant soren
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard near the site of a grenade attack at a busy market in Srinagar, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

Boy killed, 7 family members injured in grenade blast at BJP leader’s house in J&K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Twitter 'biased platform', follows what govt's says: Rahul Gandhi

As per the ministry, India has also achieved the highest ever recovery rate, presently at 97.46 per cent. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India reports 40,120 fresh infections, active cases lowest since March 2020

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham