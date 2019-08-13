Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

Who snatched rights can be Krishna-Arjuna? Cong slams Rajinikanth for backing PM

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 8:38 am IST

On Sunday, the Rajinikanth had congratulated the Union Home Minister for the Centre's initiative on Kashmir.

Congress in Tamil Nadu on Monday took potshots at superstar Rajinikanth for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna and asked him to read the Mahabharat properly. (Photo: File)
 Congress in Tamil Nadu on Monday took potshots at superstar Rajinikanth for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna and asked him to read the Mahabharat properly. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Congress in Tamil Nadu on Monday took potshots at superstar Rajinikanth for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna and asked him to read the Mahabharat properly.

A day after the actor made the remark while appreciating Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri said he did not expect such a reaction from him, adding he was surprised by it.

States including those in the North East enjoyed special privileges like Kashmir did (previously), he said in a statement and wanted to know why these were not scrapped by the Centre.

The reason for doing away with Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir alone was due to its "Muslim majority" status, he alleged.

The Congress leader wanted to know if the actor toed the "one kind of justice for Kashmir and another for other states," policy of Amit Shah.

PM Modi and Amit Shah combine are not Krishna and Arjuna, he said and asked: "How can those who snatched away the rights of crores of people could be Krishna and Arjuna? Dear Rajinikanth, please read Mahabharat again, please go through it again properly," he added.

On Sunday, the Rajinikanth had congratulated the Union Home Minister for the Centre's initiative on Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, he had said.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna," added the actor-turned politician.

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

