Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter, Amarinder tells Pak minister

Singh, told the Minister in the Imran Khan-led government that his provocative statement will not work.

The chief minister recently reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India and Pakistan should not link it with diplomatic or trade ties between the two nations. (Photo: File)
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sternly told Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry to not interfere in India's internal matter after he made a provocative statement about the Indian Army.

Singh, who served in the Indian Army in the 1960s, told the Minister in the Imran Khan-led government that his provocative statement will not work.

"Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army@fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats," he said in a tweet.

The chief minister recently reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India and Pakistan should not link it with diplomatic or trade ties between the two nations.

