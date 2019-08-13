Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter, Amarinder tells Pak minister

Singh, told the Minister in the Imran Khan-led government that his provocative statement will not work.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sternly told Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry to not interfere in India's internal matter after he made a provocative statement about the Indian Army.

Singh, who served in the Indian Army in the 1960s, told the Minister in the Imran Khan-led government that his provocative statement will not work.

"Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army@fawadchaudhry. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats," he said in a tweet.

