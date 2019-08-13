Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:23 PM IST

I Know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who question my Hindu identity: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee said more Durga pujas are being held in the state under the TMC rule than under previous governments.

Referring to BJP's allegations that Durga Puja is being curtailed in the state by the TMC government, she said the saffron party should first look into the work it has done since it came to power at the Centre.
Referring to BJP's allegations that Durga Puja is being curtailed in the state by the TMC government, she said the saffron party should first look into the work it has done since it came to power at the Centre.

Inaugurating the Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Museum here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said she does not need to prove her Hindu identity to others.

"I know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who criticize me and question my religious identity," she said.

