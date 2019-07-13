Week after drama, Narayanasamy and Bedi meet to discuss Puducherry budget

Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his ministerial colleageus and officials suggested ways to enhance revenue generation.

Both Bedi and Narayanasamy have locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took office in 2016.
 Both Bedi and Narayanasamy have locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took office in 2016. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry: A week after he staged a walked out, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi came face to face at a meeting of the Planning Board to finalize the budget here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his ministerial colleageus and officials suggested ways to enhance revenue generation.

However, at the end of a media interaction, when Bedi gave the floor to Narayanasamy refused to make any comments.

On July 6, Narayanasamy and his colleagues walked out of the meeting after he questioned the absence of certain special invitees whom he had recommended
and wanted their presence.

Bedi had then said in a statement, "However, I am not quite sure of the real reasons of HCM in walking out today, while undermining the importance of the State Planning Board, knowing fully well that Puducherry is working on a Vote of Account."

Both Bedi and Narayanasamy have locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took office in 2016.

