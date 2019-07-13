Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

Weaker sections in far-flung areas living in fear: Salman Khurshid

PTI
Khurshid's comment came after 3 madrasa students were thrashed with cricket bats and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash in Unnao.

 Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday claimed that rural area residents belonging to weaker sections of society are living in an atmosphere of fear while asserting that it is the responsibility of every Indian to feel the pain of such people. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday claimed that rural area residents belonging to weaker sections of society are living in an atmosphere of fear while asserting that it is the responsibility of every Indian to feel the pain of such people.

Reacting on the Unnao incident in which three Madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid told ANI, "For those people who live in Delhi and such areas, there is no atmosphere of fear but people from weaker sections who live in far-flung places and rural areas and often get no hearings, are surely living in fear. This is our responsibility that we feel their pain. Not only Indian Muslim but every individual of India must feel it."

Upon being asked whether he thinks of these incidents to be part of any larger conspiracy, Khurshid said, "You can call it a conspiracy or a narrow thought which is leading to these incidents. How this thought has been sowed into the minds of many people and if there is a mastermind, needs to be looked into deeply."

Khurshid's comment came after it was reported that three madrasa students were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao.

"Three children were beaten by some boys while they were playing cricket after they refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they have links with the Bajrang Dal," Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid, Unnao had told ANI earlier.

However, IG Law and Order Pravin Kumar claimed that no religious slogans were raised during the dispute, adding that the clash took place between the two sides over a cricket match.

"The local police took effective action on the issue. No religious slogans were raised. Some people are trying to give it a communal colour out of conspiracy. Police will take strict action against it," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons and further investigation in the matter is underway.

