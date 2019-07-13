Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:24 PM IST

WB: '10 TMC councillors rejoin party,' says Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek

ANI
He also accused the BJP of threatening and forcing the councilors to join it.

Earlier today, BJP leader Mukul Roy had announced that as many as 107 MLAs of West Bengal are set to join the BJP. (Photo: ANI twitter)
Kolkata: Ten Trinamool Congress councilors, who had joined the BJP recently, have rejoined the party on Saturday, party MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday.

"Some councilors from Kanchrapara and Halisahar had joined the BJP a few days ago. 10 of these councilors have rejoined the TMC today. They were forced and threatened to join the BJP. But now the two municipalities are back under TMC," Banerjee told a press conference.

Several TMC MLAs and over 50 municipal councilors had last month joined the BJP after it made deep inroads in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is BJP's tendency to try and bloat their numbers by giving false data," Banerjee said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Mukul Roy had announced that as many as 107 MLAs of West Bengal are set to join the BJP.

"Roy is not able to secure his locality councilors. Earlier he used to say 100 MLAs now 107 MLAs, then he will say total 294 will join BJP. People who rejoined TMC today said that they were forcibly taken to Delhi to join BJP. Others are also in contact with our party, they want to come back," Abhishek said.

