Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Naveen Patnaik requests Centre for direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 4:39 pm IST

Patnaik made the request in a letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

To meet the growing demand for international travel, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the Centre to start direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai. (Photo: File)
 To meet the growing demand for international travel, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the Centre to start direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai. (Photo: File)

Bhubaneswar: To meet the growing demand for international travel, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged the Centre to start direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

Patnaik made the request in a letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

"In the absence of direct flights from the state to other international destinations like Dubai and middle-east countries, the passengers face immense difficulty to go to the desired destination. It can be addressed if air connectivity is established between Bhubaneswar and Dubai," Patnaik said.

Although Air India has international flights from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to the Middle East via New Delhi, it is a costlier and time-consuming option.

"As there is sufficient passenger load, a direct flight is felt necessary. I would request you to impress upon Air India or any other Airlines to introduce direct international flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai to meet the growing demand for international travel," the letter said.

Tags: naveen patnaik, odisha, bjd, flight, dubai
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

The Legislative Assembly elections for the state of Haryana are scheduled to be held this year. (Photo; ANI)

Former INLD leader Gopichand Gahlot joins BJP

'We will wait until Monday, when we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

'Ready for no-confidence motion': Yeddyurappa after K'taka CM seeks trust vote

Recalling that the Swachhata Abhiyan was launched earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coincide with the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji. (Photo: ANI)

Take the message of Swachhata Abhiyan from Parliament to villages: LS Speaker urges MPs

Several videos of a few Sikhs, along with Pakistani fans, raising the flags of Pakistan and Khalistan during the match have gone viral on social media. They can also be heard chanting slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the videos. (Photo: ANI)

Leeds: Sikhs denounce pro-Khalistan slogans during World Cup matches

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

2

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

3

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

4

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

5

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham