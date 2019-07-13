Days after renewing membership, Goa BJP worker resigns over induction of Cong MLAs

Sanvorderkar who claims to be working for the party for about two decades now made his resignation public by posting it over social media.

Panaji: Days after re-enrolling in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of its nationwide membership drive, a young BJP worker, Pranav Sanvorderkar, resigned from the party after voicing his discontent over the induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the party fold.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Sanvorderkar said, "I am deeply hurt with the news of 10 Congress MLAs shifting allegiance to the BJP and joining the party ahead of some of them being inducted in the state cabinet."

Sanvorderkar who claims to be working for the party for about two decades now made his resignation public by posting it over social media.

"My association with the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to an end today... It was the ideology of the Party which brought me towards this Party... I still remember, during the 1999 elections of Ramakant Angle, I used to write slips, paint the roads/houses... Can still remember attending the Campal rally of our beloved leader late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji for the very first time with my family..." read an open letter the former BJP worker wrote.

"Having said this, I am extremely saddened by the events occurred during the last 2 days... I cannot be a part of this organisation anymore even if the decision is for the betterment of the Party... If I keep quiet now, it would be like suffering a thousand deaths which I already have... The Party may have succeeded in safeguarding the interest of the Government but has lost a sincere karyakarta and core voter... So in my personal interest, I am quitting politics, for now, to start something afresh," he said.

The development comes two days after 10 Goa Congress MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of its working president J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Delhi on Thursday.

With this, Congress, which is grappling for survival in Karnataka, suffered yet another blow as the BJP's strength increased from 17 to 27 in the Legislative Assembly of Goa.

With 10 MLAs changing sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five.

The MLAs who changed sides include Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa.