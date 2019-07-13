Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, Politics

107 MLAs from TMC, Cong, CPM to join BJP in West Bengal: Mukul Roy

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 7:39 pm IST

He said the list of these MLAs who would be joining the BJP has been prepared and the legislators are in contact with the state BJP.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)
 The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: As many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMC and CPM will join the BJP, claimed party leader Mukul Roy here on Saturday.

"A total of 107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress, and TMC will join the BJP," Roy said, while addressing a press conference here.

He said the list of these MLAs who would be joining the BJP has been prepared and the legislators are in contact with the state BJP leadership.

The change of sides by MLAs in Karnataka and Goa has created a kind of political upheaval in the two states.

At least 10 Congress MLAs from Goa were inducted into the BJP in the presence of working party president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in New Delhi. An identical political situation has gripped Karnataka as well.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Tags: tmc, congress, bjp, west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'We condemn the attempts of the Chinese army of continuous interference with our territory and its hostile attitude towards India. It is a serious matter for the country, about their incursion in Damchok', JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. (Photo: File)

Congress condemns Chinese Army 'crossing' LAC in Demchok sector of Ladakh

A case is registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act in Balapur police station. (Photo: Representational image)

Telangana: 52 child labourers rescued from bangle production units in Ranga Reddy

Meanwhile, the rescue operation has been concluded. The Fire Department is engaged in cooling down the building. (Photo: ANI)

Jhilmil fire: Delhi government announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of deceased

'Parrikar died twice...once on March 17 physically while today it is the death of his political legacy,' outgoing dy CM Vijai Sardesai told a gathering held near Parrikar memorial at Miramar. (Photo: File)

'Parrikar died twice': Outgoing Goa Deputy CM on induction of Cong MLAs

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

2

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

3

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

4

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

5

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely dominate wearables

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham