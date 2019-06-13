Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

India, Politics

Solved 85 per cent missing person cases: Telangana police

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 12:55 pm IST

The statement came after a media report claimed that the number of persons missing escalated in the last year.

Refuting all social media reports, the state police asserted that missing person cases are treated on par with other criminal cases in terms of priority. (Photo: Representational I ANI)
 Refuting all social media reports, the state police asserted that missing person cases are treated on par with other criminal cases in terms of priority. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana police has claimed that it had traced on an average 85 percent people who went missing in 2018.

The statement from the state police came after a media report published by popular daily claimed that the number of persons missing in Telangana escalated in the state last year.

Refuting a social media reports, the state police in a statement asserted that the missing person cases are treated on par with other criminal cases in terms of priority.

"All possible efforts have been made by the police with the help of the family members in tracking and tracing the missing persons. It is not correct to say that police has been neglecting the cases of investigation of missing persons",

Telangana police said in a statement.

"The reasons for missing cases include the announcement of examination results, love affairs, family disputes, financial reasons, lack of care of the aged parents by the children, etc. All Patrol Vehicles, Blue Colts, Beat Officers, investigation officers are provided with the photographs of the missing persons using technology for a thorough search and tracking in all localities throughout the state. In fact, Facial Recognition System (FRS) is being used extensively for identifying and tracing the missing persons in Telangana State. Telangana State Police is a pioneer in the use of Technology for tracing the missing persons," it further stated.

Swathi Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Women's Safety)Telangana said, "Telangana Police also conducts State wide special drives for tracking of missing children regularly under the banner of "Operation Smile" and "Operation Muskan" in coordination with all stakeholder departments. Police Stations all over the State have been directed from time to time to pay adequate attention for tracing of all the missing persons."

The state police department also informed that CID has a special wing for undertaking tracing of the missing persons in the case.

Tags: telangana police, missing persons, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Banerjee on Tuesday said that the BJP was 'planning to turn Bengal into Gujarat'. (Photo: ANI)

‘Not just Gujarat, Bengal can also become Ayodhya or Varanasi’: Shiv Sena

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be chairing a parliamentary party meeting of his political outfit's newly elected MPs in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy to chair YSRCP parliamentary party meet on June 15

'The mistake was possibly committed following a corporator's slip of the tongue. I don't feel it was due to anybody's ill intention. So, the incident should not be blown up unnecessarily,' IMC chairman Ajay Singh said. (Photo: Representational I File)

Indore civic body stops anthem midway, replaces it with 'Vande Mataram'

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on her maiden visit to Raebareli after the Lok Sabha victory, attacked the BJP, saying that all type of tactics were adopted to win the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

Won with help of Sonia Gandhi: Priyanka upset on Cong leaders in Raebareli

MOST POPULAR

1

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

2

5 important facts about car insurance

3

Ecuador top court approves same-sex marriage in 5-4 vote

4

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cross spied testing

5

2019 Apple iPhone 11R to come with beastly upgrade

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham