Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Prevent terror attacks on soldiers: Cong to Centre after 5 CRPF jawans killed in J&K

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 4:09 pm IST

Two terrorists on a motorbike, suspected to be from JeM, fired at a CRPF patrol party in Anantnag.

'Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future,' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future,' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday urged the Modi government and intelligence agencies to take suitable action to prevent terror attacks in the future, a day after five Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF soldiers were killed in a terrorist strike in south Kashmir.

Two terrorists on a motorbike, suspected to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five soldiers from the paramilitary force, and injuring three others on Wednesday.

"Disturbing to learn that 5 brave CRPF jawans have been martyred & 4 jawans injured in a terror attack in Anantnag. My salutations to the valour of our jawans. Government and intelligence agencies must take suitable action so that attacks be curtailed in future," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

A joint team of the bravo company of CRPF's 116th battalion and state police were deployed for a picket duty in the area when the attack took place.

Tags: crpf, jem, narendra modi, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

137 people were admitted in SKMCH hospital out of whom 40 causalities were reported. (Photo: ANI)

47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals in Muzaffarpur

'We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station,' Sivan told reporters in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

India planning to launch its own space station: ISRO chief

Outlining the gravity of situation, Anwar Patel asserted that after 1982 he had witnessed such huge waves for the first time. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Vayu: Fishermen in Gujarat claim heavy losses, seek govt assistance

The officials are likely to take Azarudeen to Kochi in connection with the case and the other five have been asked to appear before a court in Kochi. (Photo: File)

NIA searches continue for second day in ISIS Kerala-TN module case

MOST POPULAR

1

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

2

First look at absolutely mind-bending Samsung Galaxy S11

3

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

4

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

5

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them ‘Fort Trump’

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham