President’s rule in J&K to continue for six months

New Delhi: The President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended for six more months beginning July 3 as the Union Cabinet Wednesday gave its nod in this effect, Union minister Prakash Javedkar said.

The Union Cabinet also approved the introduction of a bill which will provide reservation benefits to people living in areas adjacent the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the extension of the central rule which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018.

“Yes, it has been decided,” Mr Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Union Cabinet’s nod, President Ram Nath Kovind will sign the proclamation for imposition of President’s rule in the state and it will come into effect on July 3, a home ministry official said.

The Union Cabinet also cleared the decks for approval of “The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019”. The bill will be introduced in both the Houses of Parliament in the forthcoming session of the Parliament.

The legislation will help provide relief to the persons in Jammu and Kashmir living in areas adjoining international border.