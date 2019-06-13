Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

Pragya Thakur, BJP workers protest against recurrent power cuts in MP

The protestors also carried placards-- 'Congress sharm karo' and 'Janata mombatti mai, sarkar masti mai' to showcase their displeasure.

Carrying candles and lanterns, Thakur, along with BJP workers and supporters waded through the roads of the capital city to show resentment against recurring power cuts. (Photo: ANI)
 Carrying candles and lanterns, Thakur, along with BJP workers and supporters waded through the roads of the capital city to show resentment against recurring power cuts. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: BJP workers and supporters on Wednesday took to the streets here to protest against the frequent power cut in the state. BJP Bhopal lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur also participated in the agitation.

Carrying candles and lanterns, Thakur, along with BJP workers and supporters waded through the roads of the capital city to show resentment against recurring power cuts.

The protestors also carried placards reading "Congress sharm karo" and "Janata mombatti mai, sarkar masti mai" to showcase their displeasure.

Speaking to media persons, Thakur said: "Since Kamal Nath came to power, there have been frequent power cuts and water shortage in the state. There were no such complaints during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

Continuing her tirade against the ruling Congress party in the state, she added: "There is a deficit of intention in this government. Congress had promised in their manifesto that they will distribute computers but how would people use them without electricity? They must answer this."

