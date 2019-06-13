Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Felicitate karyakartas for win, PM Modi tells MPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 6:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 6:43 am IST

Party sources pointed out that the step was taken keeping in mind BJP’s motto that samman of its karyakartas is paramount.

 BJP party chief Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah have advised the recently-elected members of the Parliament, chief ministers of BJP ruled states and respective state units to organise kaaryakarta abhinandan samaroh (workers felicitation ceremonies) instead of getting themselves felicitated for the massive victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The move comes days after the Prime Minister had, just ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, advised his colleagues in Union council of ministers to desist from holding any pompous welcoming ceremonies after getting a berth in the cabinet. They were also told to avoid going on leave in the near future and get to work diligently.  

This newspaper had first reported about the Prime Minister’s advise for his colleagues  on June 2.   

The move to organise felicitation ceremonies for workers was mooted as the party was of the view that there should not be a perception that the top brass were solely responsible for the recent win in the Lok Sabha polls.  

“There is a strong feeling that workers should be given their due credit for the return of Narendra Modi government with an even bigger mandate of 303 seats in Lok Sabha. The party owes its victory to  kaaryakartas who work diligently and tirelessly, and not just to the leaders,” sources added.

Party sources pointed out that the step was taken keeping in mind  BJP’s motto that samman of its karyakartas is paramount. This process is also expected to keep the party connected with its grassroot level workers.  

The change in the BJP’s attitude towards its workers has been evident ever since the take over of the BJP by the incumbent Amit Shah, who has been empowering the booth-level workers and panna pramukhs. Interestingly, Mr Shah has also mainitained a parallel line of communication with the grassroot workers of the party, often taking their feedback on important issues related to the constituencies.  

Sources stated that the advise by the top party leadership to hold nationwide samman sammelen has been conveyed to the state and central BJP functionaries and will be implemented over the next few days as the BJP embarks on a journey to thank its workers.

It is learnt that the outreach programme would be organised by the local units in their respective states where the BJP chief Ministers, state unit chiefs and MPs and other leaders would thank and felicitate workers and apprise then about their importance in the party’s future growth.  They would also be apprised about Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Shah’s sentiment regarding their contribution to the party and thanked on their behalf, sources added.

