Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress leaders hold meeting on strategy sans Gandhis

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 6:35 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 6:35 am IST

The sources claimed this group might be the collective leadership the party plans to propose to the Congress president.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: With Congress president Rahul Gandhi refusing to back down on his decision to quit as party president for now, a group of senior party leaders, without any member of the Gandhi family, met on Wednesday and started to chalk out a strategy for the Assembly polls in four states that are due to be held later this year.

While the Congress president is understood to be abroad, his mother Sonia Gandhi, the parliamentary party leader, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, are now on a “thanksgiving” visit to Rae Bareli.

Sources said the way the leaders met indicated that this group of senior leaders might be the informal decision-making body of the Congress till at least the Assembly polls in case Mr Gandhi refuses to change his stance.

It may be recalled that at the last Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, Mr Gandhi expressed his resolve to quit as party president and asked the senior leadership to look for a successor who was not from the Gandhi family.

The sources claimed this group might be the collective leadership the party plans to propose to the Congress president. The leaders who met on Wednesday were part of the nine-member core group constituted by Mr Gandhi before the Lok Sabha polls. The group was headed by A.K. Antony. The party, however, said the core group had ceased to exist after the general election ended.

The Congress was virtually routed from the country, winning just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, as against the BJP’s 303, failing to do well even in the three Hindi belt states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where it had come to power just six months back.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by all the erstwhile core group members, besides Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The leaders who attended included A.K. Antony, P. Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal.

Besides discussing prospects in the Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, the leaders are also learnt to have decided to tell Mr Gandhi that they have not been able to think of a suitable successor to him.

Officially, Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi was and would remain the Congress president. He also said Mr Venugopal, who was secretary (organisation), would soon call a meeting of all state secretaries to deliberate on the poll debacle.

The meeting could not decide on who could be its new Lok Sabha leader after the defeat of Mallikarjun Kharge. Mr Surjewala said this decision would be taken by Mrs Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party leader.

Tags: rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi vadra

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

President’s rule in J&K to continue for six months

A militant was also killed in the security forces’ retaliatory fire whereas a woman resident received a bullet injury on her foot in the shooting incident, the officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

5 CRPF men killed in Kashmir terror attack

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

5.77 lakh waqf properties to be digitised

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

Supreme Court nixes Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea in custodial death case

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

3

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

4

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

5

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham