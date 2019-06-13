Cabinet nod for a fresh law to ban triple talaq

The fresh bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said. The bill will replace the ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

The fresh bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, the minister told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. It also makes an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and a fine.

It also proposes to make the offence cognisable, if the information relating to the commission of an offence is given to an officer in charge of a police station by the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced or by any person related to her by blood or marriage.

The offence is made compoundable with the permission of the magistrate at the instance of the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced.

The bill further provides for hearing the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced, before the accused is released on bail by the magistrate.

The proposed legislation also provides for the payment of subsistence allowance to married Muslim women and her dependent children.