Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:14 AM IST

India, Politics

Cabinet nod for a fresh law to ban triple talaq

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 6:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 7:01 am IST

The fresh bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said. The bill will replace the ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

The fresh bill will be introduced in the Budget Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, the minister told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. It also makes an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and a fine.

It also proposes to make the offence cognisable, if the information relating to the commission of an offence is given to an officer in charge of a police station by the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced or by any person related to her by blood or marriage.

The offence is made compoundable with the permission of the magistrate at the instance of the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced.

The bill further provides for hearing the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced, before the accused is released on bail by the magistrate.

The proposed legislation also provides for the payment of subsistence allowance to married Muslim women and her dependent children.

Tags: prakash javadekar, triple talaq

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

President’s rule in J&K to continue for six months

A militant was also killed in the security forces’ retaliatory fire whereas a woman resident received a bullet injury on her foot in the shooting incident, the officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

5 CRPF men killed in Kashmir terror attack

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

5.77 lakh waqf properties to be digitised

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

Supreme Court nixes Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea in custodial death case

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

3

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

4

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

5

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham