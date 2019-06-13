Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:14 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP rejigs party setup in LS, Rajnath Singh to be deputy leader

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 6:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 6:25 am IST

In the Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Thaawarch-and Gehlot, a veteran dalit face of the BJP and a Union minister, has been named Leader of the House.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

New Delhi: The reconstructed parliamentary party executive of the BJP on Wednesday marked a generational shift within the organisation as the names of veterans like Lal Krishnan Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were missing as they did not contest the recent Lok Sabha polls due to the party’s 75-year age bar. The BJP parliamentary party executive has for the first time appointed three women MPs as whips for women parliamentarians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the leader of the party in the Lower House, with defence minister Rajnath Singh as his deputy. BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah, who will make his Lok Sabha debut, is also a part of the team. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin from Monday. The government has also called an all-party meeting on Sunday, June 16, which will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

Also, ahead of the Parliament session, the BJP has called a meeting of its key state leaders on June 13 and 14 to discuss organisational elections. Mr Shah will chair the meeting with state unit chiefs and organisational secretaries to finalise the details, including the schedule, of its organisational polls, that may lead to the election of his successor. Speculation is rife within the party that Mr Shah, also Union home minister, may continue to head the organisation till the Assembly polls in three states due by the end of this year get over.

In the Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, Thaawarch-and Gehlot, a veteran dalit face of the BJP and a Union minister, has been named Leader of the House. His Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal will be the deputy leader. Mr Gehlot replaces senior BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley as Rajya Sabha leader. Mr Jaitley

had asked the party leadership to relieve him from key posts due to health reasons. Other than Mr Shah, two other party leaders will make their Lok Sabha debut — Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani. Both leaders have been inducted as special invitees in the BJP parliamentary party’s executive committee.

Besides three women whips, 15 other whips for the Lok Sabha have also been named for parliamentarians from different states. In the Lok Sabha, the BJP’s strength has increased to 303. Other special invitees from the Lok Sabha to the BJP parliamentary party executive are Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jual Oram. The BJP has also appointed six whips for the Upper House, where it is the single largest party, with 70 members. The special invitees from the Rajya Sabha are J.P. Nadda, Om Prakash Mathur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmedndra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been reappointed as in-charge of the party’s parliamentary office and Balasubrahmanyam Kumarsu as secretary. The first meeting of the executive will be held on Sunday, June 16.

Tags: lal krishna advani, rajnath singh, lal krishnan advani

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

President’s rule in J&K to continue for six months

A militant was also killed in the security forces’ retaliatory fire whereas a woman resident received a bullet injury on her foot in the shooting incident, the officials said. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

5 CRPF men killed in Kashmir terror attack

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

5.77 lakh waqf properties to be digitised

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

Supreme Court nixes Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea in custodial death case

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

3

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

4

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

5

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham