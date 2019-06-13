Aaditya Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to discuss SSC results

Maharashtra registered a pass percentage of 77.10 per cent, which was 12.31 per cent less than the previous year.

According to the party, Chief Minister Fadnavis agreed to the demand of starting internal evaluation for languages and social sciences from the academic year 2019-20. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray Wednesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the results of the SSC (Class X) results.

The meeting took place Fadnavis's official bungalow 'Varsha' in south Mumbai.

Thackeray met Fadnavis to discuss the dip in pass percentage in SSC results this year, a statement issued by the Shiv Sena said.

According to the party, the Chief Minister agreed to the demand of starting internal evaluation for languages and social sciences from the academic year 2019-20.

Similarly, additional divisions for the SSC board students would be started in Class XI, it said.

In the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations declared on Saturday, Maharashtra registered a pass percentage of 77.10 per cent, which was 12.31 per cent less than the previous year.

Of the total 16,39,862 students from nine divisions across the state, the number of students who appeared for the SSC exams held in March stood at 16,18,602, of whom 12,47,903 passed.