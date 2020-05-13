Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,954

624

Recovered

24,896

443

Deaths

2,437

22

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Politics

Two Congress MLAs arrested in Madhya Pradesh for violating lockdown

PTI
Published : May 13, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2020, 5:05 pm IST

The two opposition party legislators had organised the foot march from Mahakal temple here.

One of the arrested MLAs was Mahesh Parmar.
Ujjain (MP): Two Congress MLAs were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly violating the lockdown order after they set off on a foot march to draw the government's attention towards the hardships being faced by those migrant workers, who are walking to their home states.

The two opposition party legislators- Mahesh Parmar from Tarana assembly seat and Manoj Chawla from Aalot constituency- had organised the foot march from Mahakal temple here along with some of their supporters. According to police, the MLAs and their followers were arrested as soon as their march began.

"As all such activities are prohibited during the lockdown, the two Congress MLAs- Mahesh Parmar and Manoj Chawla- were arrested under IPC section 151 for breaking the law by way of assembly of people," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said.

Section 151 of the IPC deals with "knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons". The arrested MLAs and their associates were sent to Bhairavgarh jail, the ASP added.

Talking to reporters, Parmar said they were taking out a peaceful march from Mahakal temple to Bhopal to "wake up" the state government on the issue of hardships being faced by thousands of migrant labourers.

Tags: coronavirus in madhya pradesh, coronavirus madhya pradesh, covid19 cases india, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain

