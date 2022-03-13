Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

  India   Politics  13 Mar 2022  Punjab cabinet: Cheema, Sandhwan lead race, women ministers likely, say sources
India, Politics

Punjab cabinet: Cheema, Sandhwan lead race, women ministers likely, say sources

ANI
Published : Mar 13, 2022, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2022, 12:38 pm IST

According to the sources, the party high-command has given a free hand to Mann to decide his Cabinet colleagues

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann receives AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann receives AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: Ahead of the swearing-in of the new government in Punjab, speculations are rife over the likely constitution of the Cabinet amidst reports of the top brass of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) giving a free hand to its Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann to choose his ministerial colleagues.

Notably, Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are holding a roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday.

 

According to the sources, the party high-command has given a free hand to Mann to decide his Cabinet colleagues.

Raghav Chadha, who was also present as an observer on behalf of the party in the legislature party meeting, said while speaking to the media said that it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide on the faces of the Cabinet who would be sworn-in as Ministers.

"This is Bhagwant Mann government. He will decide who will take oath as Ministers," Chadha said.

After the conclusion of the legislature party meeting on Friday, ANI reached out to ministerial probable, but they refused to divulge details.

According to the sources, Mann would rest his faith in MLAs who stood with the party during tough times. The sitting MLAs who were re-elected as MLAs are likely to find themselves in the Cabinet of Chief Minister-elect Mann, sources said.

 

Among the probable is Harpal Singh Cheema, who won a second consecutive term. He was the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly while being the face of the party in posters and hoardings during the election campaign. Before Mann was made the CM face, there used to be three faces on the posters of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab -- Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema.

Cheema is most likely to become an important face of the Mann Cabinet. It is also being said that he may be rewarded with the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan is also among the probable. He won from the Kotkapura constituency for the second term in a row. Kultar Singh is the big face of the AAP in Punjab and he is believed to be almost certain to be included in the Cabinet.

 

Aman Arora can also take an oath as a Minister, sources said, adding that he is also considered close to Mann. Gurmeet Haher's name is also included in the list of possible ministers, sources said, adding that he's known as Meet Haher in Punjab. The AAP's youth wing president Gurmeet has become MLA from Barnala for the second time in a row.

Unlike Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet does not include a single woman minister, a strong representation of women can be seen in the Bhagwant Mann AAP government of Punjab, sources said, adding that the names doing the rounds include Baljinder Kaur and Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who defeated Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikramjit Majithia respectively.

 

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who became an MLA for the first time after defeating Akali candidate Anil Joshi from the Amritsar North seat, may also get an important position in the Mann cabinet, sources said. Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has been an investigator of the famous Bargari sacrilege case of Punjab.

There will be a total of 17 Ministers in the new government of Punjab, including Mann, sources said. However, only six or seven ministers will take the oath on March 16, it has been reliably learnt.

Tags: punjab elections, 2022 punjab elections, punjab elections 2022
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Latest From India

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo: ANI/File)

Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to be TMC candidates for byelections in West Bengal

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flashes the victory sign as BJP leads, during counting day of Goa elections, in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Goa Congress yet to decide its legislature party leader

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann(L) and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Twitter)

AAP's Bhagwant Mann withdraws security for VIPs, stakes claim

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham