Sunday, Feb 13, 2022 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

  India   Politics  13 Feb 2022  If voted to power, BJP to form panel on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami
India, Politics

If voted to power, BJP to form panel on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 13, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2022, 7:32 am IST

The announcement by Pushkar Singh Dhami attracted severe criticism of the BJP, especially the timing of it, by Opposition parties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: On the last day of election campaigning in Uttarakhand, the chief minister of the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, where polling for Assembly elections is scheduled on February 14, announced on Saturday that if the BJP is re-elected to power in the hill state, the new government will constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) soon after it is sworn in. The announcement by Pushkar Singh Dhami attracted severe criticism of the BJP, especially the timing of it, by Opposition parties.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to vote on February 14 to elect its next Assembly.

 

"Soon after its swearing-in, the new BJP government will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith... This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens. This UCC will be for equal laws on subjects like marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for people of all religions,” said the Uttarakhand CM.

 

Mr Dhami maintained that the UCC will “enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state.”

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal blasted Mr Dhami and the BJP saying such a claim two days before Assembly elections shows that the BJP is losing in Uttarakhand. Mr Sibal also asked Mr Dhami not to “embarrass your party and yourself” with such announcements, and added that the CM needs “some legal advice”.  

Reacting to Mr Dhami's announcement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the chief minister should “understand that ‘uniform’ doesn’t mean common”. “Babasaheb (Dr B R Ambedkar) had said that it should be voluntary and not mandatory. AIMIM believes in ‘unity in diversity’. What does diversity mean? It means one size won’t fit everyone. India has several cultures,” he said.

 

In Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP has been accusing the Opposition Congress of “communalizing” the election by promising a Muslim University to appease the minority community, an issue which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to during his recent virtual rally to the state’s voters. Most opinion polls had predicted the BJP retaining power in the state, but with the Congress giving the ruling party a tough fight, it may improve upon its last poll tally significantly.   

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Uttarakhand CM announces BJP’s decision to implement Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi after elections. Uttarakhand will be the second such state after BJP ruled Goa to do so. On the one hand Harish Rawat promised Muslim University while the BJP speaks of equality and empowerment.”

 

Referring to the sub-judice hijab row, another BJP leader and party’s national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said, “The real difference between the secularism of Baba Saheb Ambedkar (followed by the BJP) and the secularism of Jinnah (followed by the Congress) cannot be more visible. While BJP announced Uniform Civil Code in Uttrakhand, Congress leaders want the entire country to wear hijab.”

Echoing the views of Mr Dhami that it is BJP’s “prime duty” to keep the “culture and heritage of 'Devbhoomi' intact,” the BJP's youth wing head and MP Tejaswi Surya said that the “need for Uniform Civil Code has been long felt to protect the diversity and unique culture of Uttarakhand”.

 

Although the Law Commission had concluded in 2018 that a UCC is neither desirable nor feasible, nor has any blueprint for a UCC been prepared, the BJP keeps bringing up the Uniform Civil Code .

Tags: uttarakhand elections, up uttarakhand elections 2022, uniform civil code (ucc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Crowd of BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election campaign rally, in Bhojipura, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

EC eases election campaign time limit, allows padyatras

A file photo of ABG Shipyard. (Photo:AFP)

CBI books ABG shipyard for biggest bank loan fraud

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

Isro all set for PSLV-C52 launch tomorrow

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a press conference following a bilateral meeting during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Melbourne on February 12, 2022. (William WEST / AFP)

Current situation at LAC arisen due to China's disregard: Jaishankar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham