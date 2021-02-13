Sunday, Feb 14, 2021 | Last Update : 12:16 AM IST

  India   Politics  13 Feb 2021  Septuagenarian Punjab farmer part of protests at Singhu dies of cardiac arrest
India, Politics

Septuagenarian Punjab farmer part of protests at Singhu dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2021, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2021, 7:35 pm IST

Hansa Singh was a resident of Moga district, post-mortem report confirmed the reason for death as heart attack

72-year old farmer, Hansa Singh died due to heart attack at Delhi's Singhu border (AP)
 72-year old farmer, Hansa Singh died due to heart attack at Delhi's Singhu border (AP)

Chandigarh: A 72-year-old Punjab farmer who was participating in farmers' agitation at Delhi's Singhu border has died of cardiac arrest, police said on Saturday.

Hansa Singh was a resident of Moga district, a police official posted at Kundli police station in Haryana's Sonipat said.

 

Singh died of heart attack Thursday night, police said, adding his post-mortem was conducted on Friday.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

 

However, the Centre has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Tags: farmers protest, farmers protest against farm laws, delhi farmers protest
Location: India, Chandigarh

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Shah assures statehood to JK at appropriate time; says its development top priority

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge for 1 year

A team of scientists have been positioned in order to pin the location of the trapped people in the recent Uttarakhan glacier burst disaster (AP)

U'khand disaster: Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people

Tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

India did not concede any territory to China in disengagement pact: Defence Ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham