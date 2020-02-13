TMC will be wiped out in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

BJP chief rues sorry state of law & order and democracy.

Kolkata: Undeterred by the BJP’s poor show in the Delhi Assembly election, the party West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that the saffron camp would not repeat the same result in the Assembly election in the state next year. Expressing confidence, he declared that his party would eliminate the Trinamul Congress from power in the state.

The BJP MP of Midnapore said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s enthusiasm over his party’s setback in Delhi would not help her party any way. In Siliguri on Wednesday, he said, “After the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Lok Sabha elections happened here also like other states. Its impact was felt. We won then in contrast to our defeat in some states.”

According to the state BJP president, Ms Banerjee’s confidence has decreased after the BJP’s rise in the state which is why she tries to regain her confidence by seeing the results of Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Delhi. He however affirmed that she would not succeed.

Mr Ghosh argued, “There is no reason for Ms Banerjee to be exulting over the results in Delhi and make any comparison because she often claims Bengal is separate. Why does she then compare Bengali with Delhi? Let the elections happen here. In Bengal, we have performed well in Parliament and panchayat polls. We will do it again in future. Public is against Ms Banerjee here.”

He added, “There is no law and order or democracy or employment here. So people want a change.”

Referring to Naxal leader Chhatradhar Mahato’s release from the prison recently, the BJP MP reasoned, “Ms Banerjee is now forced to secure release of someone from jail to fight the polls because of her lack of confidence and trust in her party workers as the Jangalmahal said ‘Ta Ta’ to her.”

He said, “We have already said Unishe Half, Ekushe Saaf (read: The Trinamul has been halved in 2019, it will be eliminated in 2021).”

Mr Ghosh wondered as to why the Trinamul supremo has kept the voting in 15 municipalities and two municipal corporations on hold if she has so much self-confidence. On the BJP’s setback in Delhi, the state BJP chief noted, “The margin of defeat ranges from 100 to 1,000 votes in some seats.”