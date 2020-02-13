Thursday, Feb 13, 2020 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, Politics

TMC will be wiped out in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 13, 2020, 5:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2020, 5:31 am IST

BJP chief rues sorry state of law & order and democracy.

Dilip Ghosh
 Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Undeterred by the BJP’s poor show in the Delhi Assembly election, the party West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that the saffron camp would not repeat the same result in the Assembly election in the state next year. Expressing confidence, he declared that his party would eliminate the Trinamul Congress from power in the state.

The BJP MP of Midnapore said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s enthusiasm over his party’s setback in Delhi would not help her party any way. In Siliguri on Wednesday, he said, “After the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Lok Sabha elections happened here also like other states. Its impact was felt. We won then in contrast to our defeat in some states.”

According to the state BJP president, Ms Banerjee’s confidence has decreased after the BJP’s rise in the state which is why she tries to regain her confidence by seeing the results of Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Delhi. He however affirmed that she would not succeed.

Mr Ghosh argued, “There is no reason for Ms Banerjee to be exulting over the results in Delhi and make any comparison because she often claims Bengal is separate. Why does she then compare Bengali with Delhi? Let the elections happen here. In Bengal, we have performed well in Parliament and panchayat polls. We will do it again in future. Public is against Ms Banerjee here.”

He added, “There is no law and order or democracy or employment here. So people want a change.”

Referring to Naxal leader Chhatradhar Mahato’s release from the prison recently, the BJP MP reasoned, “Ms Banerjee is now forced to secure release of someone from jail to fight the polls because of her lack of confidence and trust in her party workers as the Jangalmahal said ‘Ta Ta’ to her.”

He said, “We have already said Unishe Half, Ekushe Saaf (read: The Trinamul has been halved in 2019, it will be eliminated in 2021).”

Mr Ghosh wondered as to why the Trinamul supremo has kept the voting in 15 municipalities and two municipal corporations on hold if she has so much self-confidence. On the BJP’s setback in Delhi, the state BJP chief noted, “The margin of defeat ranges from 100 to 1,000 votes in some seats.”

Tags: dilip ghosh

Latest From India

Director of Mongolian film, The Steed, and director-general of Mongolian tourism Bayasgalan Saranjav at the forum.

A holistic, one-day forum on tourism, sustainability, cinema

Coach S-6 of the Sabarmati Express, in which 59 people, mostly 'kar sevaks' returning from Ayodhya were travelling, was burnt on February 27, 2002 at the Godhra station, triggering riots in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

7 Godhra convicts reach MP to do community service

The import restriction was imposed on August 31 by Indian to save its small and medium industries.

India seeks better access to Vietnam pharma market

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)

Naveen Patnaik’s assets grow by Rs 4.5cr

MOST POPULAR

1

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

2

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: A noteworthy Note 10!

4

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

5

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham