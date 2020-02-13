JDU, RJD begin battle for Bihar with poster war

RJD insiders claim that the posters have been put up by the JD(U) “to mislead people” ahead of Assembly polls.

Patna: With Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, political parties have started using posters and hoardings to expose the failures of their opponents.

The latest poster referring to RJD chief Lalu Yadav and other party leaders as the “thugs of Bihar” has created a flutter in the grand alliance. The poster, which has been put up near the busy Income-Tax Crossing in Patna, accuses the Lalu-Rabri regime of jungle raj, corruption, caste wars and massacres in the state.

RJD insiders claim that the posters have been put up by the JD(U) “to mislead people” ahead of Assembly polls.

“The poster shows JD(U)’s desperation as the party is losing popularity in Bihar due to its failure on many fronts which includes law and order scenario, scams and rising corruption cases,” RJD spokesperson Shivchandar Ram said.

Amid the ongoing poster war, RJD chief Lalu Yadav in a tweet on Wednesday used the Bollywood song, Tere dar par sanam chale aaye, tu naa aaya to hum chale aaye, to take potshots at CM Nitish Kumar for unveiling the statue of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Patna.

The RJD has been accusing Nitish Kumar of “betraying the mandate” by walking out of the grand alliance and realigning with the BJP.

Sources said that through his tweet, the jailed RJD leader has sent a clear message that the issue will be used during the Assembly elections.

The Opposition feels that JD(U)’s confidence in Bihar has been shaken by the humiliating defeat the BJP-led alliance suffered in Jharkhand and Delhi Assembly elections.

“People have rejected the BJP-led alliance in Jharkhand, Delhi and other states and they will suffer the same fate in Bihar later this year during the Assembly elections,” RJD spokesperson Shivchandra Ram said.

In Bihar, the Assembly polls are expected in October. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is also JD(U) president, has already been declared the face of NDA in the state.

The JD(U) on Wednesday reacted strongly after a poster raising questions on the good governance policy of chief minister Nitish Kumar was put up in Patna.

Sources said that the poster with slogans like “2020 Nitish Kumar finish” was put up by the RJD in retaliation to the slogans against Lalu Yadav.