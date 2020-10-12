Monday, Oct 12, 2020 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Politics  12 Oct 2020  Shiv Sena settles for trumpet as poll symbol in Bihar
India, Politics

Shiv Sena settles for trumpet as poll symbol in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Oct 12, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2020, 12:58 pm IST

According to Sena leaders, the party had contested the 2015 assembly polls too, in which it had polled more than two lakh votes

Women, who were given free training, pose for photographs in front of auto rickshaws distributed by Shiv Sena Women Cell, at Pachpakhadi in Thane district. — PTI photo
 Women, who were given free training, pose for photographs in front of auto rickshaws distributed by Shiv Sena Women Cell, at Pachpakhadi in Thane district. — PTI photo

The Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly polls with trumpet as its election symbol. The party has decided to contest around 50 seats and does not have an alliance with any party for polls.

“Shiv Sena’s election symbol for Bihar polls will be a ‘man blowing tura’ (trumpet),” said party’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai. The Election Commission had earlier disallowed the Shiv Sena from using its party symbol ‘bow and arrow' in the Bihar Assembly polls over similarity with the ‘arrow’ symbol of the JD(U).

 

Sena has named party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as its star campaigner in Bihar. The party will be sending several of its top leaders to campaign in the northern state. It has also released a list of 20 leaders who will campaign in Bihar.

Along with Uddhav, his son and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray will also be one of Sena’s prime campaigners in Bihar. Other party leaders, who would campaign, include Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai, MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

To strike a chord with the local voters, the party has also named north Indian leaders like Yograj Sharma, Kaushalendra Sharma, Vinay Shukla, Gulabchand Dubey, Akhilesh Tiwari and Ashok Tiwari to campaign in Bihar.

 

According to Sena leaders, the party had contested the 2015 assembly polls too, in which it had polled more than two lakh votes.

Bihar with 243 assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Tags: shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaves after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai on Sunday. — PTI photo

Mumbai crime branch summons 5 more in TRP scam case

Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders will be holding 7th round of military level talks.

India, China corps commanders' talks today

CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni with his daughter Ziva at the post match ceremony. (Photo: BCCI)

Teenager held for issuing rape threats against M S Dhoni's daughter Ziva

The patient was admitted in the hospital last week after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was also suffering from mental disorder and was given psychiatry treatment, the dean said. (Representational Image: PTI)

COVID patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham