Women exempted, private CNG cars not from odd-even scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

Oct 12, 2019
The Chief Minister, however, said that the public transport vehicles running on CNG like buses, autos, and taxis are exempted.

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that private CNG cars will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which is to be implemented between November 4 and 15. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that private CNG cars will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which is to be implemented between November 4 and 15.

Kejriwal, who was talking to media persons, said that only those women drivers who will steer the vehicle alone or with other women on-board or with a child less than 12 years of age will be exempted.

"Private CNG vehicles were exempted in the first two odd-even schemes. It was seen that the stickers given were misused and were sold out in 'black'. When such things happen, then the whole purpose of implementing the odd-even scheme is defeated," he said.

Elaborating about the exemption given to women, the Chief Minister said: "Exemption to women means either woman is driving the car alone or other women are seated. Also, if a child less than 12 years of age, be it girl or boy is seated and the woman is driving, then those cars are exempted."

He said experts are being consulted for whether the scheme should be extended to two-wheelers or not.

"We feel that two-wheelers are the cause of pollution and should be covered under the odd-even scheme. But we do not have a robust public transport system. Discussions are going on within the government and with experts and we will soon decide on it," said Kejriwal.

In September, Chief Minister Kejriwal had announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme in November in anticipation of the smog Delhi faces each winter due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Under the odd-even scheme, the government mandates road rationing to permit the use of vehicles with odd and even-numbered registration plates on odd and even days of the week.

The move is aimed at limiting vehicular emissions into the air during a period when Delhi is already facing incoming smoke due to crop stubble burning.

