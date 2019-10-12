Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

India, Politics

AAP manifesto says, ‘Maha a failed state, we will re-engineer it’

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 1:28 pm IST

AAP secretary Ruben Mascarenhas said tariff on water and electricity will be brought down like it was done in Delhi where party is in power.

The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP released its election manifesto on Friday for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election slated for October 21. (Photo: File)
 The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP released its election manifesto on Friday for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election slated for October 21. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP released its election manifesto on Friday for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election slated for October 21. In its manifesto, AAP promised to "re-engineer Maharashtra, which has been reduced to a failed state".

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting 24 of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra AAP co-convener Kishore Mandhyan said the 32-page manifesto, titled 'Aapla Maharashtra, Ananda Maharashtra', aims to bring about a political culture without money and muscle power.

"We want to re-engineer Maharashtra which has been reduced to a failed state. We plan to rejuvenate infrastructure at four levels - environmental, social, socio-economic and physical infrastructure," he said.

AAP secretary Ruben Mascarenhas said tariff on water and electricity would be brought down like it was done in Delhi where the party is in power.

AAP had acquired "quality governance experience" in the last five years in Delhi and it would be used as a template to address core concerns in Maharashtra, he said.

Voting for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election will happen on October 21, and the result will be declared on October 24 - the date votes are counted.

Tags: aap, maharashtra assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The two leaders enjoyed a thrilling cultural performance at Shore Temple's complex in the evening. (Photo: File)

China President Xi Jinping wraps up Chennai visit, leaves for Nepal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that private CNG cars will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which is to be implemented between November 4 and 15. (Photo: File)

Women exempted, private CNG cars not from odd-even scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

India, China agree to set up new mechanism for trade, investment

Kerala police Chief Loknath Behra on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing probe into the case relating to the mysterious deaths of six members of a family near here. (Representational Image)

Probe into deaths of family members going on well: Kerala DGP

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham