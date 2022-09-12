Monday, Sep 12, 2022 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

  India   Politics  12 Sep 2022  Congress divided over Gujarat's exclusion in Bharat Jodo Yatra
India, Politics

Congress divided over Gujarat's exclusion in Bharat Jodo Yatra

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 12, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2022, 7:11 am IST

Seeing the success of the yatra in the initial stages, the party cadres want the yatra to visit their respective states as well

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: With much fanfare, the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" entered its fourth day on Sunday but the party appeared divided over the yatra's route map, particularly the exclusion of Gujarat. Many in the party want the campaign to cover the poll-bound state.

Insiders claim that many leaders, even when the yatra was in the planning stage, had wanted it to cover Gujarat. However, the yatra planners argued that it was logistically not possible to include the state, as that would have added to the duration of the long-drawn campaign stretching over 3,500 km and 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

However, a Congress leader, on the condition of anonymity, said that Gujarat should have been on the map of the yatra as it was a poll-bound. He added, "Several leaders from Gujarat have left the party. AAP is also making its presence felt in the state. The yatra would have given a huge boost to the party. It is shocking that the leaders who were planning this yatra did not take this into account."

Apart from Gujarat, the yatra also skips most of the eastern states. Seeing the success of the yatra in the initial stages, the party cadres want the yatra to visit their respective states as well.

According to sources, leaders from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh had requested the yatra organising committee to include both the poll-bound states in the campaign. However, the organising committee ignored these demands. The Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh leaders were instead told to start their own yatras in their respective states and join in the main yatra.

Tags: bharat jodo yatra, : rahul gandhi, congress bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (ANI file photo)

NIA raids multiple places over 'terror gangs' link in Sidhu Moose Wala killing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wil travel to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on September 15 and 16 (PTI Photo)

Modi will hold 'a few bilaterals' at SCO meet, no word on Xi yet

Prashant Kishor (in picture) appeared upset over being accused of “covertly working for the BJP”. — PTI

Prashant Kishor says Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar thier brand ambassador, says PK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Delhi: CBI probe into 'irregularities' in buying 1,000 low-floor buses

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham