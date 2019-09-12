Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

Touch even one citizen of WB in name of NRC: Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP

Mamata challenged BJP leaders to touch even one citizen of West Bengal in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Mamata led the protest march from Sinthee to Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 kilometre away, in North Kolkata to protest against the NRC in Assam. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC and said she would never allow the exercise in the state.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, challenged BJP leaders to touch even one citizen of West Bengal in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We will never allow NRC in Bengal. We will not allow them to divide the people on religious and caste lines. We will not accept NRC in Assam.

They have silenced the people of Assam by using police administration but they cannot silence Bengal," she said while addressing an anti-NRC rally here.

She led the protest march from Sinthee to Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 kilometre away, in North Kolkata to protest against the NRC in Assam.

