Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, Politics

Sushil Modi is not in BJP but on side of Nitish Kumar's party: Tejashwi Yadav

ANI
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 9:24 am IST

Hitting out at Nitish, the RJD leader said if he was batting so well then why he asked for votes in the name of PM Modi instead of his work.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls. (Photo: File)
 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls.

"Sushil Modi does not have decision making power. It means that he does not believe on the face of Narendra Modi. BJP should think that it is the biggest political party in the world and it does not have a face in Bihar... Sushil Modi is not in the BJP but on the side of Nitish Kumar's party and Nitish's man. Everybody knows this. Even BJP leaders say this. That's why BJP does not have a face in Bihar," he told reporters here.

Yadav's response comes after Sushil Modi said that Nitish Kumar is captain of NDA alliance in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar is the Captain of NDA in Bihar and will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting four and six and defeating rivals by inning where is the question of any change," Sushil Modi tweeted.

Hitting out at Nitish, the RJD leader said if he was batting so well then why he asked for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of his work.

"If Nitish Kumar is batting so well, then he should fight alone. If Nitish Kumar is captain and batting so well then he should move to Delhi and fix the economy. He did not ask for votes on his work but on the face of Modi," he said.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in October-November next year.

Sanjay Paswan, also a member of the state legislative council, had earlier said the BJP entrusted Nitish Kumar with the Chief Minister's post for 15 long years and now he should reciprocate the gesture.

Tags: rjd, tejashwi yadav, sushil modi, nitish kumar, bjp
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The state-run airline said it will initiate further action once the findings of the probe are known, even as the ruling party MLA, Vinod Chandrakar, denied the charges of misconduct and claimed that in fact it was he who was the victim in the entire episode. (Photo: Twitter)

'I'm the victim,' says Congress MLA, accused of abusing Air India's woman staff

Banerjee had earlier said, 'My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process.' (Photo: File)

WB: Mamata's TMC to hold protest against NRC, 'divisive politics of BJP'

On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu, son to stay under house arrest to 'maintain law and order'

Ahead of a massive military exercise planned along the China border by India, soldiers of Indian and Chinese Army were engaged in a face-off near the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh but disengaged after talks between the two sides there. (Representational Image)

Indian, Chinese Army engage in face-off in Ladakh month ahead of Xi-Modi summit

MOST POPULAR

1

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

2

Apple made three unforgivable iPhone 11 Pro mistakes

3

Genius iPhone 11 Pro parody video is hilarious work of art

4

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

5

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham