Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Same food available for everyone in jail,’ court tells ex-FM Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 3:36 pm IST

The arguments took place while court was hearing regular bail application filed by Chidambaram in CBI case pertaining to INX media.

Chidambaram had moved two applications before the high court, one for seeking regular bail and another for seeking setting aside of the order of September 5 passed by the trial court that sent him to 14 days' judicial custody. (Photo: PTI)
 Chidambaram had moved two applications before the high court, one for seeking regular bail and another for seeking setting aside of the order of September 5 passed by the trial court that sent him to 14 days' judicial custody. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in Tihar jail in connection with INX Media case, will be served the "same food as everyone", the high court said today while hearing the regular bail plea filed by the former finance minister, reported NDTV.

"Same food is available for everyone," said Justice Suresh Kumar Kait after Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal requested the court that home cooked food be allowed to his client in jail.

Responding to the court's remark, Sibal said, "My Lords, he is 74 years old."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then responded to Sibal’s remark, "Even (INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala) Chautala is old and is a political prisoner. As a state, we can't distinguish anyone."

The arguments took place while the court was hearing the regular bail application filed by P Chidambaram in CBI case pertaining to INX media.

During the course of hearing, P Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal argued that the offences against his client have only seven years of imprisonment.

He further argued that the charges of section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can't even be made out as he has no role.

Taking the opposite stance Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “We are at the pre charge sheet stage. Petitioner was arrested on August 21, the offences were committed in 2007. P Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices."

Enquiring about the delay, the court asked, "he was sent to judicial custody on September 5 then why didn't you approach then?"

Sibal responded, "There were holidays in between."

"When you can approach the Supreme Court, the same day, then why are you coming so late?" the judge added.

After hearing the arguments, the court after issuing notice to CBI seeking its response on the plea, posted the matter for hearing on September 23, reported NDTV.

P Chidambaram's counsel also withdrew their application challenging the order of judicial remand passed by the trial court.

On Wednesday, Chidambaram had alleged that the INX Media case is "political vendetta" and the investigation agency is "acting at the behest of the Centre".

"It is the petitioner's case that the instant criminal proceeding is a mala fide and is borne out of political vendetta and the investigation agency is acting at the behest of the Centre which wants to malign the untainted and unimpeachable reputation of the peititoner," P Chidambaram had said in his applications filed before the Delhi High Court.

Chidambaram had moved two applications before the high court, one for seeking regular bail and another for seeking setting aside of the order of September 5 passed by the trial court that sent him to 14 days' judicial custody.

Tags: chidambaram, tihar jail, inx media case, kapil sibal, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP has offered Sena 106 seats in Maharashtra: source

Coast Guard Commander, Mandapam Area, G Mani Kumar, while denying the allegations,toldthat a team of four personnel that was on routine patrol only asked the fishermen to return to the shore as they did not possess valid ID cards. (Photo: File | Representational)

Tamil Nadu fishermen allege attack by Indian Coast Guard off IMBL

'Global community is aware of Pakistan's role in aiding terrorist infrastructure in their country,' Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)

'Terrorist epicentre' Pak's concerns about human rights is audacious: India

Mamata led the protest march from Sinthee to Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 kilometre away, in North Kolkata to protest against the NRC in Assam. (Photo: ANI)

Touch even one citizen of WB in name of NRC: Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

2

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

3

Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugcha Raja

4

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

5

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham