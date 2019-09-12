Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Pledge to rein in corruption, fight for rights of Muslim sisters, root out terrorism’: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 3:04 pm IST

Talking about development for tribal, he said ‘We are setting up 462 Eklavya model residential schools across the country.’

‘Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals,’ he added. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals,’ he added. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi after inaugurating a series of welfare schemes and some of the major developmental projects in the state. He inaugurated a newly constructed building of Jharkhand Assembly at Kute gram in Ranchi. The PM inaugurated the building in the presence of Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das. It is the dubbed as the first paperless Assembly in the country.

He inaugurated a multi-modal cargo terminal. The cargo terminal, which was inaugurated online by the prime minister from here, has been built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj.

He said, “This water terminal in Jharkhand will not only connect the area to the rest of India but also to other countries. After this terminal the tribal brothers and sisters and farmers will be able to send their products to markets in the whole country easily.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an ambitious pension scheme for farmers from here. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.

“Our pledge is to rein in corruption, fight for rights of Muslim sisters, root out terrorism,” PM Modi said.

Talking about the development in the tribal areas, he said “Today for the development and education of tribal children and youth we are starting a very big project. We are setting up 462 Eklavya model residential schools across the country.”

Those who thought they are above law are now approaching courts for bail, he said. Talking about the two newly formed Union Territories, Modi said, "We aim to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0."

"Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribal community," he added.

Tags: pm modi, jharkhand, secretariat, tribal community, farmer schemes
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, met BJP working president JP Nadda in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Chinese ambassador meets BJP working president JP Nadda

Nalini, lodged in prison for the past 28 years, was released from Vellore Central Prison on July 25, after the court had granted her parole for 30 days. (Photo: ANI)

Madras HC refuses to extend parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini

Need plan to fix economy, not foolish theories about millenials: Rahul's digat Sitharaman

The bench also issued a caution against irresponsible conduct. (Photo: File)

SC slams UP minister who said ‘judiciary ours, Ayodhya temple ours, country ours’

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

2

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

3

Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugcha Raja

4

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

5

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham