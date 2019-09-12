Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

INX media case: HC defers hearing to Sept 23, seeks CBI reply on ex-FM's bail

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019
Updated : Sep 12, 2019

Congress leader also withdrew from high court his plea challenging trial court's order remanding him to judicial custody till September 19.

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. (Photo: File)
 Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. The top court, however, scheduled the next date of hearing on September 23.

Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Chidambaram's bail plea in which he has claimed that it was the case of "political vendetta".

The 73-year old-Congress leader also withdrew from the high court his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to judicial custody till September 19.

