Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, Politics

Economic situation is very grim, but Centre is indulging in vendetta politics: Sonia Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 2:31 pm IST

‘Democracy is at peril. The mandate is being misused and abused in the most dangerous fashion,’ the Congress interim president also said.

‘Appropriation of leaders like Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar being done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their nefarious agenda,’ she added. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Appropriation of leaders like Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar being done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their nefarious agenda,’ she added. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic situation in the country is very grim, but the government is indulging in unprecedented 'vendetta politics'.

In a party meeting in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "The economic situation is very grim. Losses are mounting. All that the government is doing is indulging in unprecedented vendetta politics to divert attention from mounting losses."

"Democracy is at peril. The mandate is being misused and abused in the most dangerous fashion. Appropriation of leaders like Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar being done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their nefarious agenda," she added.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and incharges of various states, state government chiefs and Congress' Legislative Party leaders, among others.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting. "The Congress party must have an agitational agenda. Our resolve on resilience is being tested now," she was quoted as saying by the sources.

Congress sources told ANI that Party to appoint 'preraks' as messengers to carry forward the party message on various issues, ideological standings and to bust any myth surrounding Congress. These three 'preraks' to be appointed at divisional level. Out of the three, one will be a woman and one from SC/ST/Minority/OBC background, where each division will constitute of 4-5 districts.

According to sources, the meeting agenda will revolve around Gandhi Jayanti preparations, membership drive and party worker training. Among those on the dais are former PM Manmohan Singh and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, however, gave the meeting a miss, but senior MP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is in attendance, reported News18. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other general secretaries and state Congress chiefs are also likely to be present at the crucial meet that will also discuss ongoing economic slowdown.

The preparations for Gandhi Jayanti are being seen as Congress's strategy to counter the Narendra Modi government’s plans. The grand old party workers will carry out padyatras across the country, wearing Gandhi topis and holding seminars.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress, vendetta politics, economic slowdown, new delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals,’ he added. (Photo: ANI)

‘Pledge to rein in corruption, fight for rights of Muslim sisters, root out terrorism’: Modi

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, met BJP working president JP Nadda in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Chinese ambassador meets BJP working president JP Nadda

Nalini, lodged in prison for the past 28 years, was released from Vellore Central Prison on July 25, after the court had granted her parole for 30 days. (Photo: ANI)

Madras HC refuses to extend parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini

Need plan to fix economy, not foolish theories about millenials: Rahul's digat Sitharaman

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

2

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

3

Deepika Padukone wears Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugcha Raja

4

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

5

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham