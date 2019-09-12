Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Cong’s crisis worsening ahead of Maharashtra elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 1:31 am IST

Congress is not able to put its house in order, its bargaining power of seat sharing in the alliance also reduces.

Urmila Matondkar
 Urmila Matondkar

New Delhi: The crisis in the Maharashtra Congress has taken a turn for worst. With just a month to go for the Assembly elections, the party finds itself in a knot with no immediate solution in sight.

The resignation of film-star-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar and party old hand Kripashankar Singh on the same day has aggravated the situation. In panic mode, the AICC has asked its veteran leaders to intervene in the state unit and ensure that there are no more desertions in the party. Insiders claim that the feedback from the state unit indicates that several other leaders from the Congress may leave the party.

A missive has also been sent to General Secretary Incharge Mallikarjun Kharge to find out the reasons for so many leaders quitting the party and also arrest the desertion. The problem that ails the Maharashtra Congress is major factionalism. There are three former chief ministers of the party active in the state — Ash-ok Chavan, Prithviraj Chauhan and Sushilk-umar Shinde. All of them have different pressure groups operating in the state. Amit Deshmukh, son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, has not been accommodated by the party, resulting in heartburn among his
supporters.

Interestingly after the resignation of Ms Matondkar, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora tweeted, “After she decided to contest I supported her campaign who-leheartedly. I stood by her when she was let down by those who brought her into the party. Fully agree that Mumbai North leaders must be held accountable.”  While Sanjay Nir-upam who was the Mum-bai Congress chief prior to Mr Deora said that he had already warned her about the infighting.

Infighting is nothing new in the grand old party. However, the spate of resignations going on unabated has the party worried. If the

Congress is not able to put its house in order, its bargaining power of seat sharing in the alliance also reduces.

Tags: maharashtra elections, urmila matondkar

Latest From India

Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions eased, vehicles on road in Valley

Madhya Pradesh sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh minister turns traffic police, helps clear congestion

A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern town of Sopore on Wednesday, the police and Army said. They said that two policemen were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site but both are out of danger. (Representative Image)

LeT cadre who shot at toddler killed in Sopore encounter

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik

Muhammad Yasin Malik to face trial through video link

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham