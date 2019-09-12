Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

Congress seeks FM apology over Uber comment

Singhvi also questioned how the economy would cross five trillion dollars in view of the prevailing circumstances.

New Delhi: Mocking finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the automobile sector slowdown was due to factors like change in the mindset of millennials who are used to Ola and Uber cabs instead of paying monthly instalments to own a car, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP government was blaming everyone but itself over the handling of the economy.

“Is Uber/Ola actually behind the slowdown. The finance minister is teaching us new economics. The remarkable unbelievable statement reflects the immaturity of the BJP in government,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Mr Singhvi tweeted: “Yes... That’s great. Blame the voters... Blame everyone but BJP’s handling of the economy Mrs Finance Minister (sic).”

Mr Singhvi also questioned how the economy would cross five trillion dollars in view of the prevailing circumstances.

At a press briefing later, Mr Singhvi listed a total of four questions for the government on the state of the economy and said, “The gross overstatement made by the FM is a grave joke on the poor state of the economy. She must self-expunge her remarks and apologise to the nation.”

