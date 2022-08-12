Friday, Aug 12, 2022 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

  India   Politics  12 Aug 2022  Nitish-Tejaswi alliance can change 2024 results: Shiv Sena
India, Politics

Nitish-Tejaswi alliance can change 2024 results: Shiv Sena

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Aug 12, 2022, 8:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2022, 8:36 am IST

The BJP tried to pressurise the MLAs of JDU and RJD with the help of ED, but they decided to fight for Bihar’s self-esteem, the Sena said

Just like Maharashtra, the top leaders of the BJP were planning to upstage Nitish by forming a ‘separate Shinde group’ in Bihar. However, Nitish stung back and turned the tables by severing ties with the BJP, the editorial in Uddhav Thackeray (in picture)-led Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said. — . PTI
 Just like Maharashtra, the top leaders of the BJP were planning to upstage Nitish by forming a ‘separate Shinde group’ in Bihar. However, Nitish stung back and turned the tables by severing ties with the BJP, the editorial in Uddhav Thackeray (in picture)-led Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said. — . PTI

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has heaped praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he has turned the tables by severing ties with the BJP. All opposition parties should welcome him if Nitish has taken this bold step by keeping in mind the 2024 general elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has said.

“If the Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav alliance remains strong in 2024, it can change the Lok Sabha election results. Nitish has created a storm. If it intensifies into a cyclone, then it can pose a challenge to the BJP,” the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) had on Tuesday quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with the Tejaswhi Yadav-led RJD to form the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar along with other parties.

“The BJP tried to pressurise the MLAs of JDU and RJD with the help of Enforcement Directorate (ED), but they decided to fight for Bihar’s self-esteem rather than to surrender. The repercussions of political revolutions in Bihar, the land of socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan, are felt in the entire country. The BJP, overjoyed by bringing down the MVA government in Maharashtra, is facing revolt in Bihar,” said the Sena.

Just like Maharashtra, the top leaders of the BJP were planning to upstage Nitish by forming a ‘separate Shinde group’ in Bihar. However, Nitish stung back and turned the tables by severing ties with the BJP. The JDU has accused the BJP of being ‘unfaithful.’ While the BJP had planned to destroy Nitish’s party, the plan has boomeranged on itself, the editorial added.

The Sena further said the fissures between Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad Yadav must come to an end now. The RJD and JD(U) had contested against each other in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the fourth highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra (48) and West Bengal (42).

Tags: uddhav praises nitish kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The sources claimed that the Sena chief (in picture) listened to them patiently and would communicate his views to the top leadership of NCP and Congress in coming days. — PTI

NCP tries to keep MVA alive as Congress is furious with Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Assembly — PTI

Maharashtra monsoon Assembly session extended by 2 days

The Army further said that the operation at Pargal led to, apart from the elimination of two suicide attackers, large recoveries including two AK-47 rifles with nine magazines and 300 rounds of ammunition, five grenades, and other

JCO, 3 riflemen killed in suicide attack by militants

Justice UU Lalit. (Photo: Twitter)

Justice U U Lalit appointed 49th CJI, to take oath on Aug 27

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham