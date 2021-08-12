Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

  India   Politics  12 Aug 2021  Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter
India, Politics

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2021, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2021, 12:09 pm IST

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta alleged that Twitter is acting against party leaders under pressure from the government

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: PTI)
 Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the party's official Twitter account as well as that of a large number of its leaders and workers have been blocked by the microblogging site.

This comes close on the heels of the blocking of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account after he shared pictures of the family of the nine-year-old alleged rape and murder victim last week in violation of the law.

 

Congress social media department head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and around 5,000 accounts of its top leaders and workers have been blocked by Twitter.

He alleged that Twitter is acting against Congress leaders under pressure from the government.

"Twitter is clearly acting under government's pressure, as it did not remove the same pictures shared by the Twitter accounts of National Commission for Scheduled Castes for a few days," Gupta said.

The Twitter accounts of AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have also been locked, the party said.

 

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji," tweeted Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in-charge of party's Communications Department last night. His account was later blocked too at night.

"The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani," he had asked in another tweet.

 

"He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India," Jha said.

The Congress has accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi's tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land. 

Tags: congress twitter, twitter india, rahul gandhi twitter account
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Govt wants to bring 15cr out-of-school children into education system, says Pradhan

A health worker checks the temperature of traveler at a railway station in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 10, 2021. (AP/Rafiq Maqbool)

COVID-19: India reports 41,195 fresh cases, active cases increase to 3,87,987

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC to Centre: Fill up vacancies in consumer forums

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rescue operations at the site of a landslide at the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo by - / Indo Tibetan Border Police / AFP)

10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham