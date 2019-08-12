Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

India, Politics

Reservation, SC/ST Act keeps casteism alive: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

ANI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 12:27 pm IST

Singh, who represents Ballia constituency in UP legislative assembly, is known for making controversial statements time and again.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia assembly constituency, Surendra Singh, has claimed that laws to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs, and the reservation being provided to them is the reason behind the existence of casteism in today's society. (Photo: File)
 Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia assembly constituency, Surendra Singh, has claimed that laws to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs, and the reservation being provided to them is the reason behind the existence of casteism in today's society. (Photo: File)

Ballia: Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia assembly constituency, Surendra Singh, has claimed that laws to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs, and the reservation being provided to them is the reason behind the existence of casteism in today's society.

In a statement, that can possibly stir a controversy, Singh on Sunday said, "Casteism is alive today only because of the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe Act, if this Act is repealed there will be no untouchability. SC/ST Act and reservations have kept casteism alive".

Singh, who represents Ballia constituency in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, is known for making controversial statements time and again.

On July 30, he had claimed that Indian culture and principles are being jeopardized in Muslim and Christian dominated regions.

In another statement on July 23, he had said that if Hindus decide to sever connections, Muslims will die of hunger.

He has also previously said that Muslims who have more than one wife and multiple children have an "animalistic tendency."

Last year in July, the Ballia legislator had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.

Tags: bjp, surendra singh, reservations, sc/ st act, casteism
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Pandey alleged to have been stopped by police when he stepped out to buy bread around 1:30 pm. (Photo: File)

Magsaysay winner claims to have been house arrested over Article 370 dharna

Prakash, however, expressed hope that abrogation of Article 370 would bring peace and help foster integration and economic development in the Kashmir Valley. (Photo: Twitter)

Talking about temples, mosques will waste our time: Ex-Navy Chief

The victim and his father were identified as Rishi Tomar and Amit Kumar, respectively. (Photo: ANI)

Mentally challenged man kills 6-year-old son in UP, arrested

NDTV reported sources to have said that unsecured loans to the tune of Rs 370 crore have also been founded. (Photo: ANI)

Bungalow, foreign funds seized by IT department in probe against Kamal Nath's nephew

MOST POPULAR

1

RHA T20 Wireless review: An audiophile’s wet dream

2

2019 iPhone 11 flagship feature coming on iPad Pro

3

Introducing Apple Aventura! Everything you need to know

4

Goat with Allah written on it up for sale for Rs 8 lakh in Gorakhpur on Eid al-Adha

5

15-km-long tricolour unfurled by forming human chain in Chhattisgarh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham