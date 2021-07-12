Monday, Jul 12, 2021 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

  India   Politics  12 Jul 2021  Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly
India, Politics

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 12, 2021, 7:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2021, 7:12 am IST

In the power-sharing agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government, the speaker’s post has been allotted to the Congress

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)
 NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday put to rest speculations over the speaker’s post in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) saying the post will remain with the Congress only. The three constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have decided that the next speaker will be from the Congress party, he said.

Ever since senior Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, acting as a presiding officer, suspended 12 BJP MLAs on the charges of unruly behaviour in Vidhan Sabha in the recently concluded monsoon session of the State Legislature, there have been talks of Sena interested in holding the speaker’s post by giving the forest minister’s post from its quota to the Congress.

 

However, Mr Pawar made it clear that the speaker’s post belongs to Congress. “The three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) have decided that the new Speaker will be from the Congress party only. We all will support whatever the Congress decides about the speaker,” he said at Baramati in Pune.

In the power-sharing agreement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government, the speaker’s post has been allotted to the Congress. However, Mr Jadhav has said he would be happy to become the speaker of Vidhan Sabha if given a responsibility. In the Shiv Sena circles too, there are talks that the party should give up its vacant forest minister’s post to Congress in exchange of the Speaker’s post.

 

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said the Congress will not give up the speaker’s post. “There are no plans to allocate the speaker’s post to Shiv Sena. There are several leaders in our party, who will do the job well. An able leader will be asked to hold the reigns,” he has said.

The speaker’s post has been lying vacant since the resignation of Nana Patole, who has been made the state party chief by the Congress. The forest minister’s post is also vacant after Sanjay Rathod from Shiv Sena had resigned early this year in connection with the death of a social media star.

Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, maharashtra politics, maha vikas aghadi, maharashtra vidhan sabha
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees. (Photo: PTI)

Islamic State ‘conspiracy’: NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir, detains six

A health worker takes swab sample of a devotee who will be participatinng in an annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 41,506 new cases of Covid, 895 fresh fatalities

Syed Salahuddin. (Photo:PTI)

Hizb chief's two sons in J&K among 11 sacked sacked in 'national interest'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham