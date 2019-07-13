Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 PM IST

TMC leader Sofiul Hasan shot dead in WB, party blames BJP

The assailants opened fire when Sofiul Hasan was travelling in a car on his way towards Hariharpara in West Bengal.

the ruling TMC blamed BJP for the attacked and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident. (Photo: File)
Murshidabad: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village in West Bengal on Friday. The TMC leader, identified as Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband, Sofiul Hasan.

The assailants opened fire when Sofiul Hasan was traveling in a car on his way towards Hariharpara in West Bengal.

However, the ruling TMC blamed BJP for the attacked and called for a 12-hour shutdown in Chinsurah to protest against the incident.

Over the past few months, there have been clashed between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal after the saffron party managed to establish a significant mark in the state.

More details are awaited.

