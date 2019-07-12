Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

India, Politics

Sonia, Rahul lead Congress walkout in Parliament

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 4:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 4:06 am IST

The Congress MPs, led by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, then staged a walkout.

Congress leader Anand Sharma. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Congress leader Anand Sharma. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “assaulting” democracy by indulging in destabilising the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka and poaching its MLAs in Goa, the Congress staged a walkout in both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

In Lok Sabha, leader of Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought an opportunity from Speaker Om Birla to speak on the political situation of Karnataka and Goa during the Zero Hour. However, Mr Birla did not allow Mr Chowdhury and went ahead with other business of the day. The Congress MPs, led by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, then staged a walkout.

In Rajya Sabha, as soon as the Upper House asse-mbled, Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma said the BJP was “assaulting” democracy by indulging in destabilising the Karnataka government.  

“Our leaders are arrested. The issue is that they are trying to topple the government in Karnataka. In Goa, they are in power so what is the need to do this,” Mr Sharma said, as Congress MPs walked out.

The Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma later protested near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. They also carried placards with messages like “Save Democracy”.

The other opposition parties like TMC, SP, RJD, NCP, CPI(M) too protested in front of Gandhi statue against the BJP Government holding placards “Stop bulldozing state governments” and “BJP killing democracy.”

Congress MPs in both Houses returned soon to their Houses. In Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on demands for grants by the railway ministry. In Rajya Sabha too, Congress MPs returned to join the discussions on Union Budget. The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is staring a major crisis after several of their MLAs quit to join the BJP, thus bringingcoalition government on  brink of  minority. In Goa, on Wednesday, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi

Latest From India

The finance ministry has banned entry of even GOI accredited media persons to enter the ministry without prior appointment or approval.

Journalists meet PCI over finance ministry curbs

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram

Economy weak, needs bold reforms, says P Chidambaram

The Congress accused the NDA government on Wednesday of selling away Indian Railways’ assets and blamed it for misleading people as nothing had been done on the grounds to improve the functioning of the nation’s largest public carrier.

Congress claims govt trying to sell assets of railways

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

Adhir Ranjan Choudhury’s take on railways amuses Lok Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

2

MoS Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

3

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

4

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

5

Bhopal court awards death penalty to man who raped minor within 32 days

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham