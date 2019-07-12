Sonia, Rahul lead Congress walkout in Parliament

The Congress MPs, led by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, then staged a walkout.

New Delhi: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “assaulting” democracy by indulging in destabilising the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka and poaching its MLAs in Goa, the Congress staged a walkout in both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

In Lok Sabha, leader of Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought an opportunity from Speaker Om Birla to speak on the political situation of Karnataka and Goa during the Zero Hour. However, Mr Birla did not allow Mr Chowdhury and went ahead with other business of the day. The Congress MPs, led by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, then staged a walkout.

In Rajya Sabha, as soon as the Upper House asse-mbled, Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma said the BJP was “assaulting” democracy by indulging in destabilising the Karnataka government.

“Our leaders are arrested. The issue is that they are trying to topple the government in Karnataka. In Goa, they are in power so what is the need to do this,” Mr Sharma said, as Congress MPs walked out.

The Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma later protested near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. They also carried placards with messages like “Save Democracy”.

The other opposition parties like TMC, SP, RJD, NCP, CPI(M) too protested in front of Gandhi statue against the BJP Government holding placards “Stop bulldozing state governments” and “BJP killing democracy.”

Congress MPs in both Houses returned soon to their Houses. In Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on demands for grants by the railway ministry. In Rajya Sabha too, Congress MPs returned to join the discussions on Union Budget. The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is staring a major crisis after several of their MLAs quit to join the BJP, thus bringingcoalition government on brink of minority. In Goa, on Wednesday, 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP.