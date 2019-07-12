Nobody can take CM for granted: Goa Dy Speaker on cabinet reshuffle

With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five.

Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said that cabinet reshuffling in the state will take place according to the directions of the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the 10 Goa Congress MLAs on Friday, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said that cabinet reshuffling in the state will take place according to the directions of the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Commenting on reshuffling of cabinet, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said, “After the merger of Congress MLAs with BJP, the Chief Minister told that he was unhappy with functioning of certain Ministers as they were taking people for granted. They were acting as if they were the government. The CM will do the correction that is needed.”

Deputy Speaker also said the Chief Minister cannot be taken for granted. He has taken decision in the interest of Goa and knows what he is doing.

The 10 MLAs would also meet BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah before leaving for home.

With this, the Congress party which is grappling for survival in Karnataka, has suffered yet another blow on the formal induction of its 10 MLAs into the BJP, taking the party's strength from 17 to 27 in the Legislative Assembly.

On Wednesday, Sawant arrived Delhi along with 10 MLAs to meet Shah to discuss strategy and further political developments.

With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House was reduced to mere five.

These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa.