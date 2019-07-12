Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi doing for Railways what Vajpayee did for roads: Suresh Angadi

ANI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 1:12 pm IST

Angadi said capital expenditure on railways has doubled from 2.30 lakh crore in 2009-14 to Rs 4.97 lakh crore in 2014-19.

The Minister also said the government was laying thrust on safety, punctuality, cleanliness and improving passenger amenities in trains. (Photo: File)
 The Minister also said the government was laying thrust on safety, punctuality, cleanliness and improving passenger amenities in trains. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi on Thursday said Railways has witnessed a change after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, adding that the latter did what late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did for roads in the country.

Speaking to ANI after the marathon discussion in Lok Sabha on the demands for grants of Railways, Angadi said, "Railways is like a family that takes everyone together and satisfies everyone, all members gave good suggestions. Railways has changed since Prime Minister Modi came (to power). What Vajpayee ji did for roads, Modi ji is doing for Railways."

Over 90 members took part in the debate which continued till late night. Most members made specific demands related to their constituencies and states.

Under the Narendra Modi government, Angadi said capital expenditure on railways has doubled from 2.30 lakh crore in 2009-14 to Rs 4.97 lakh crore in 2014-19.

The Minister also said the government was laying thrust on safety, punctuality, cleanliness and improving passenger amenities in trains.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to reply to the debate on Friday.

Tags: suresh angadi, atal bihari vajpayee, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Not here to stick to power: Kumaraswamy in K'taka Assembly, seeks trust vote

Police has registered a case under section 174 Cr.P.C and are investigating the matter. (Photo: ANI)

Farmer in Andhra Pradesh commits suicide by hanging self from tree

The PIL of advocate Anuja Kapoor stated that a girl studying in class 10 in Chattisgarh had allegedly committed suicide after being allegedly stripped and searched during her board examination by the inspecting officials. (Photo: Representational I File)

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking guidelines for frisking during exams

The girl had also written a letter to Vice-Chancellor and proctor of the university seeking justice. (Photo: ANI)

Varanasi: Girl alleges discrimination at BHU, admin denies

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Stylish True Wireless review: Budget Galaxy Buds alternative

2

France adopts pioneering tax on tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook & Uber after US threat

3

Pooja Batra secretly get married to 'Dabangg 3' actor Nawab Shah? see pics

4

'It is a record,' says Prahlad Joshi as Lok Sabha debates from afternoon to midnight

5

Budget 2019: 6 key takeaways that can impact your personal finance

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham