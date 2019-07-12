Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress claims govt trying to sell assets of railways

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 4:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 4:20 am IST

Adhir Choudhury added that the BJP-led NDA government has consistently failed to meet its targets since it came to power in 2014.

The Congress accused the NDA government on Wednesday of selling away Indian Railways’ assets and blamed it for misleading people as nothing had been done on the grounds to improve the functioning of the nation’s largest public carrier.
 The Congress accused the NDA government on Wednesday of selling away Indian Railways’ assets and blamed it for misleading people as nothing had been done on the grounds to improve the functioning of the nation’s largest public carrier.

New Delhi: The Congress accused the NDA government on Wednesday of selling away Indian Railways’ assets and blamed it for misleading people as nothing had been done on the grounds  to improve the functioning of the nation’s largest public carrier.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led government’s way of handling the railway ministry, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury while initiating the discussion on Demand for Grants for Railways (2019-20), accused it of trying to sell away railway assets, adding that the BJP-led NDA is “selling dreams” to people without doing much on the ground.

The BJP on its part blamed the previous Congress dispensation for neglecting the railways, claiming that during the UPA regime, top priority was given to party politics over issues of national interest.

Mr Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha that the aviation minister wants to sell Air India, the railways minister wants to “sell” its assets and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged, will one day “sell” country.

Adhir Choudhury added that the BJP-led NDA government has consistently failed to meet its targets since it came to power in 2014.

Taking a dig at the government, he said in the budget it has spoken about spending Rs 50 lakh crore on railways in the coming years, and wondered what happened to incumbent minister Piyush Goyal’s predecessor Suresh Prabhu’s claim that Rs 8.5 lakh crore will be spent.

“What happened to Prabhu’s claim? Now you have added Rs 50 lakh crore more? It is clear you intend to sell its assets,” Mr Chowdhury alleged.

Tags: adhir ranjan choudhury, indian railways

Latest From India

The finance ministry has banned entry of even GOI accredited media persons to enter the ministry without prior appointment or approval.

Journalists meet PCI over finance ministry curbs

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram

Economy weak, needs bold reforms, says P Chidambaram

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

Adhir Ranjan Choudhury’s take on railways amuses Lok Sabha

State Congress leader Ashok Tanwar with senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

State Cong chief refuses to resign despite party loss

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

2

MoS Mandaviya to flag off cargo vessel from Bhutan to Bangladesh tomorrow

3

Axis Bank launches co-branded credit card with Flipkart, eyes 1 million new sales

4

Power minister asks central govt depts to run ACs at 24 deg Celsius to save energy

5

Bhopal court awards death penalty to man who raped minor within 32 days

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham