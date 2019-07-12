Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

Confident we will win vote of confidence: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Kumaraswamy on Friday sought permission for facing a floor test during the ongoing session of the Assembly.

 'I do not want to disclose but I am confident that we will win the vote of confidence motion,' former Karnataka CM and Congress leader said referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement in the House that he was ready to face a floor test. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he is confident that the JD(S)-Congress will win a vote of confidence in the Assembly.

"I do not want to disclose but I am confident that we will win the vote of confidence motion," he said referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement in the House that he was ready to face a floor test.

"We are confident. That is why we are moving a vote of confidence motion. BJP is afraid because they know there are black sheep in their party," he said.

Siddaramaiah said it was for the Speaker to fix a date for the floor test.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and the BJP have decided to move their legislators to different hotels in the city after the Assembly proceedings on Friday.

Congress MLAs will be lodged at Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts while those of the BJP will stay at Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru.

The BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy on Friday sought permission for facing a floor test during the ongoing session of the Assembly.

"After all these developments, I am seeking your permission and time to prove the majority in this session," he told Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in the Assembly while the House was paying condolences to former members who died during the inter-session period.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had ordered a status quo until Tuesday on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification.

The bench had on Thursday directed the Speaker to meet the rebel MLAs who were asked to give their resignations afresh in person.

The speaker met them and took their resignations but did not take any decision saying he has to follow procedures and satisfy himself whether they were genuine and voluntary.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier this month slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs.

