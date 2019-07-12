Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

India, Politics

Ahmedabad Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in criminal defamation case

ANI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 4:28 pm IST

Rahul arrived at the Court to appear in connection with the case.

Rahul also visited Swathi restaurant in Ahmedabad where he was seen interacting with people and clicking selfies with them. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 Rahul also visited Swathi restaurant in Ahmedabad where he was seen interacting with people and clicking selfies with them. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ahmedabad: The Metropolitan Court here on Friday granted bail to Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Rahul arrived at the Court to appear in connection with the case.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader had informed through a tweet that he would be appearing in another case filed against him by his "political opponents in the RSS and BJP."

"I am in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate," he said in the tweet.

Last year in August, two separate criminal defamation cases were filed against Rahul and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala for their remark that Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) had exchanged Rs 745.58 crore in just five days during demonetisation.

"Within a mere five days of the implementation of the demonetisation drive, old denominations worth Rs 3,118 crore were deposited in 11 district corporative banks that had links to the BJP leaders. The most noteworthy of them was Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, whose directors include BJP president Amit Shah," Surjewala had said.

He had further said that the bank, which is chaired by Ajay Patel, a close associate of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, received Rs 745.58 crore from November 10 to November 14.

Before appearing in connection with the criminal defamation suit, Rahul also visited Swathi restaurant in Ahmedabad where he was seen interacting with people and clicking selfies with them.

Tags: rahul gandhi, criminal defamation case, ahmedabad court
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

As TDP MLAs continuously tried to interrupt him, Reddy objected to their behaviour and commented that the TDP members were acting in a high-handed manner. (Photo: ANI)

Heated discussions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CM Jagan Reddy furious

Due to incessant rainfall, schools in the vicinity have been shut for next days. Commuters have been asked to stay cautious while travelling to their workplace as some of the roads were damaged due to heavy downpour. (Photo: ANI)

Dozens of homes evacuated amidst flood like situation in Mizoram's Tibung

The headmaster, however, said he did not deny admission to the boy nor did he have the power to do so. (Representational Image)

HIV positive boy denied admission to govt school in Tamil Nadu; probe ordered

The 17 affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Nlorigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh. (Photo: AFP)

Floods spread to new areas in Assam, affect over 4 lakh citizens

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, non-Muslim tourists to get free 30-day liquor licence in Dubai

2

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

3

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

4

1MORE Stylish True Wireless review: Budget Galaxy Buds alternative

5

France adopts pioneering tax on tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook & Uber after US threat

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham