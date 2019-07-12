Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, Politics

9,500 buses to ply on Delhi roads by May 2020: Sisodia

ANI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 9:46 am IST

Tender for 1,000 electric buses has been done and will be opened on August 2.

Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approved the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia added that by May 2020, the national capital will have many as 9,500 buses plying on the roads.

Right now, Delhi has around 5,500 buses plying on the roads (DTC and Cluster buses). The 1,000 standard floor cluster buses will start coming from July itself and the full delivery would be completed by December this year, read a statement issued in this regard.

Tender for 1,000 electric buses has been done and will be opened on August 2. All the 1,000 electric buses would be on Delhi roads by April 2020 staring from January 2020.

Of the 1,000 low floor cluster buses which are to be added to the public transport fleet of Delhi, Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to award of concession to the successful bidders for 650 buses. Work will be awarded in 15 days. The tender for the rest of the 350 buses will be opened on July 19. These 1,000 low floor cluster buses will start coming from December 2019 in a batch of 165 every month and will be completed by April 2020.

"The Cabinet decisions taken are a major boost for public transport. With the decisions taken today (Thursday) and those taken earlier and in the pipeline, Delhi will have 9,500 buses plying on the roads by May 2020; addition of 4,000 buses in the current fleet of Delhi's public transport. The first batch of the buses will start coming in July 2019 and it will continue till May 2020," Sisodia said.

He further said, "The proposal for the procurement of 1,000 CNG low floor buses by DTC was also approved by the cabinet today. These 1,000 buses will come on Delhi roads between January and May 2020."

Sisodia also shared that the state Cabinet has approved a proposal to officially close down the Rajghat Coal Plant. The 45-acre area plant will be converted into a solar park with the capacity of 5,000 KW.

"Delhi Government decided to close down the production at the coal-based plant in 2015 as it was a major source of pollution. Delhi Government has been pushing for Solar energy for quite some time now," Sisodia said.

Tags: manish sisodia, aap, arvind kejriwal, dtc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The video shot before the incident went viral on Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing. (Representational Image)

24-yr-old man drowns in lake during TikTok video shoot in Hyderabad

The tweet came late on Thursday night, hours after he ruled out his resignation. (Photo: File)

Cong-JD(S) govt going strong: Kumaraswamy as K’taka Assembly meets today

He said they are trying to convince the legislators and despite pressures they are facing, the party is still hopeful that the MLAs will come around. (Photo: File)

‘No question of fresh polls, confident govt would continue,’ says DK Shivakumar

Earlier, Kumar had rejected the resignations on grounds of wrong formats. (Photo: File)

Can't work at lightning speed, need to examine fresh resignations: K'taka Speaker

MOST POPULAR

1

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

2

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

3

Apple AirPods 3 are coming and they’re going to destroy the competition

4

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

5

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham